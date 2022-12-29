1

Some currency pairs like XAU-CHF are not available directly, is there any way to use a different currency instead of my locale?

New contributor
Tobias Kienzler is a new contributor to this site.

1 Answer 1

1

Since I couldn't find an answer, I modified the Perl scripts in question to try and make a detour via EUR if necessary, see https://github.com/Gnucash/gnucash/pull/1487 and https://github.com/Gnucash/gnucash/pull/1488, in essence I added

# If quotes aren't directly available, try a detour via EUR
# TODO reverse direction as above, detour via USD etc...
unless (defined($price)) {
    my $eur_price_from = $quoter->currency($from_currency, "EUR");
    my $eur_price_to = $quoter->currency($to_currency, "EUR");
    if (defined($eur_price_from) and defined($eur_price_to)) {
        $price = $eur_price_from / $eur_price_to;
    }
}
# end
New contributor
Tobias Kienzler is a new contributor to this site.

Tobias Kienzler is a new contributor.

