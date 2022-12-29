0

I got "offers" to do balance transfers for US$8000 or US$16,000 for an upfront rate of 2% or 3%, but after 1 year or 18 months, the rate would go up to 22% APR.

However, during this one year, since if we save money and keep in the bank, the rate is only about 2%, so I may invest extra money into stock, and when it is 1 year or 18 months, I may either have to sell the stock and pay tax on it, or sell the stock for a loss, which I try to avoid for either case.

Is there any method to save and pay back that amount so that we are not subject to the high interest rate of 22% or more?

