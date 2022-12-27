According to the IRS, on the 20% QBI deduction:

If you're a non-service provider and your taxable income is $100,000 or more above the income threshold if married filing jointly, or $50,000 if single, your pass-through deduction is fully subject to a W-2 wage/business property limitation. Thus, if you're married filing jointly, this limitation applies if your taxable income is over $429,800 ($214,900 if you're single). Your maximum possible pass-through deduction is 20% of your QBI, just like at the lower income levels. However, when your income is this high your deduction is further limited to the greater of: 50% of your share W-2 employee wages paid by the business, or

25% of W-2 wages PLUS 2.5% of the acquisition cost of your depreciable business property

Two questions:

#1 - Does this $214,900 limit pertain to the individual's income from ALL sources (so if they also have W-2 income not from this business, that W-2 income can exclude them from any QBI deduction), or does the limit only pertain to income from the business?

#2 - Does this mean that a sole proprietor who makes >$214,900 from their business cannot take any QBI deduction, but an S-Corp which pays an owner on a W-2 would be allowed to deduct up to %50 of those wages?

Question sparked by reading a Wolkers Kluwer Article: