0

According to the IRS, on the 20% QBI deduction:

If you're a non-service provider and your taxable income is $100,000 or more above the income threshold if married filing jointly, or $50,000 if single, your pass-through deduction is fully subject to a W-2 wage/business property limitation.

Thus, if you're married filing jointly, this limitation applies if your taxable income is over $429,800 ($214,900 if you're single). Your maximum possible pass-through deduction is 20% of your QBI, just like at the lower income levels. However, when your income is this high your deduction is further limited to the greater of:

  • 50% of your share W-2 employee wages paid by the business, or
  • 25% of W-2 wages PLUS 2.5% of the acquisition cost of your depreciable business property

Two questions:

#1 - Does this $214,900 limit pertain to the individual's income from ALL sources (so if they also have W-2 income not from this business, that W-2 income can exclude them from any QBI deduction), or does the limit only pertain to income from the business?

#2 - Does this mean that a sole proprietor who makes >$214,900 from their business cannot take any QBI deduction, but an S-Corp which pays an owner on a W-2 would be allowed to deduct up to %50 of those wages?

Question sparked by reading a Wolkers Kluwer Article:

Another possible advantage comes from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. That tax reform bill gives pass-through entities a 20% “qualified business income “ deduction.

However, businesses with taxable income above a certain amount don’t qualify unless they pay employee wages. Therefore, under some circumstances S corporation taxation can help an LLC qualify for the deduction.

QBI is defined in the IRC Sec. 199A. As I mentioned in my comments to another of your questions, this has nothing to do with S-Corporation, QBI treatment is available for any trade or business income regardless of the legal/tax entity.

To your questions:

Does this $214,900 limit pertain to the individual's income from ALL sources...?

This applies to your taxable income before the QBI deduction. I.e.: what's on your 1040 line 15 (as of year 2021) before any calculations made for line 13 (where the QBI deduction flows). It does include income from all sources, and your itemized/standard deduction.

Does this mean that a sole proprietor who makes >$214,900 from their business cannot take any QBI deduction, but an S-Corp which pays an owner on a W-2 would be allowed to deduct up to %50 of those wages?

No. S-Corp doesn't deduct anything, since it's a disregarded entity. However the preferential treatment of W2 income is limited based on your overall income. For a sole proprietor, QBI income is calculated based on the Schedule C income, see the instructions here.

Note that reasonable compensation paid by S-Corporation is not qualified for QBI. See instructions here.

To figure the total amount of QBI, you must consider all items that are attributable to the trade or business. This includes, but isn’t limited to, unreimbursed partnership expenses, business interest expense, deductible part of self-employment tax, self-employment health insurance deduction, and contributions to qualified retirement plans. QBI doesn’t include any of the following:

  • Items that aren’t properly includible in income.
  • Income that isn’t effectively connected with the conduct of a trade or business within the United States (go to IRS.gov/ECI).
  • Wage income (except “Statutory Employees” whereForm W-2, box 13, is checked).
  • Amounts received as reasonable compensation from an S corporation.
  • Amounts received as guaranteed payments.
  • Amounts received as payments by a partner for services other than in a capacity as a partner.
  • Items treated as capital gains or losses under any provision of the Code.
  • Dividends and dividend equivalents.
  • Interest income not properly allocable to a trade or business.
  • Commodities transactions or foreign currency gains or losses.
  • Income, loss, or deductions from notional principal contracts.
  • Annuities (unless received in connection with the trade or business).
  • Qualified REIT dividends.
  • Qualified PTP income.

SSTBs are also excluded from QBI treatment, depending on the nature of your business it may affect you.

At a risk of sounding like a broken record - find a proper licensed tax adviser, EA or CPA licensed in your State.

