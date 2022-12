I am looking for some advice in this area.

I was doing some "backtesting" and charted the following image here (on a 1 Hr Chart):

This is using a "Pitchfork" (which looks as though it is being respected).

https://www.tradingview.com/x/jF2vwCYY/

My question is :

Given where the Price is now, how can I tell whether or not Price will go Up or Down at this resistance level ( 6.25382 )?

Also, would it be best to go to the "Lower Chart Level" for an "Entry"?

TIA