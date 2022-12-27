I recently came across an example which does a simple delta hedging experiment. Below are the details:

"Market conditions

Interest rates are at a 2% level --> r = 0.02

The underlying stock pays no dividend and follows a Geometric Brownian Motion (GBM) with µ = 10% and σ = 20%

The initial spot price is 100€ --> S0 = 100

The call option is ATM with a maturity of 0.1 years --> T = 0.1

We are going to delta hedge at regular time step with dt = 0.005 so that there are 20 steps. We will generate sample paths of the stocks by generating standard normal deviates and using the known formula. From the time series, we can calculate back the realized volatility after the experiment --> realized volatility = 17%.

First Day

The trader sells the option at a price of 2.62€, corresponding to an implied volatility of 20%. He will also use this implied volatility for hedging purposes, which prescribed a delta of 52.52% so that he buys 0.5252 stocks. He does this by borrowing (0.5252 ∗ 100€ − 2.62€) = 49.90€.

After the first day, the trader has the following instruments in his book:

A sold call option at 2.62€

A loan with a present value of 49.90€

A stock portfolio with a value of 52.52€

Second Day

The outstanding loan is increased because of the interest effect. In this case, the effect is about 1 cent. The stock has decreased by 10 cents. Because of the delta of his position, his stock portfolio loses about 5 cents. The sold option loses more than just 5 cents.

All of this brings the trader's book to a positive value."

My question is how is the book value positive? The loan which is a liability increased by a cent. The short call is fixed and the portfolio is down by 5 cents. Doesn't this add up to a net negative value?