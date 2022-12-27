Australia Only...

I purchased a property but never actually moved into it; it has been rented since purchased

I paid $200K originally (1999) and could sell for over $600K today (2023)

So, if I sold it this year I'd book a capital gain of about $400K.

I earn ~$100Kpa and pay about $20K income tax pa. (inclusive of rental income)

I figure I would have to pay about $80-100K in CGT in the FY year of the sale.

Is that roughly correct?

Now, say I quit my job, then didn't work during the financial year that I sold... how much tax would I pay then.. still $75-80K?

If I moved in for 6 months, would that actually nullify the $100K CGT liability... or is that an urban myth?

I'm weighing up the idea that, if I was ever going to take an extended break from employment this would be the time to do it, but trying to work out how much that would it really cost me, versus continuing to work. Perhaps I should take a 6mth holiday in my unit?