...suggesting a weekly or bi-weekly payment that amounts to a pre-determined figure at year's end...

There is no rule that a salary be paid regularly.

As a single S-Corp owner, I had some years where I paid myself once on Dec 31 with the entire year's salary. One of those years consisted of taking draws throughout the year, and my accountant converted them to either salary or distributions on Dec 31. That year my salary check netted zero and I still had to write a check for the payroll and withholding taxes due in the beginning of January, so make sure to prepare for that if you go this route (of taking uncategorized draws throughout the year).

I also had some years where I took salary monthly, but skipped some months when cash flow was low.

The "reasonable" rule for salary and S-Corps only applies to the total year's W2 amount, not the frequency in which it's paid.