It seems a requirement of a single-member S-Corp is to pay one's self a "salary" - suggesting a weekly or bi-weekly payment that amounts to a pre-determined figure at year's end - but in a single person company, business can easily ebb and flow. What if the business makes no revenue for 2-3 months? What if you expect to pay yourself $50k for the year, but the business only makes $40k total?
Given all of the unknowns, how can the payment of a "normal salary" be a requirement? And if it's not, what is the actual requirement?