I have a car I want to sell. It runs well except with one issue if you idle too long (say 15 min+) it will shut off on you sometimes. You would need to restart the car after resting it a bit.

Should I disclose this info to potential buyers or just let them test-drive it and make their own decision? Is this giving too much info and shooting myself in the foot or should I be obligated to disclose this issue? I have never sold or bought a used car so don't know how much info you should give.