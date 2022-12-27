ZenBusiness suggested that I elect for my LLC to be taxed as an S-corp, but I see online that it requires me to "withhold" taxes on the salary I pay myself. This is a little confusing since the business is just me. How do I pay these "withheld" taxes to the government? I know how to make estimated tax payments as an individual, but I don't see much information on how to do so as an "employer" paying myself. Is it just a different website, or does a certain form have to be filed every time?

Or is there no difference in this case? What would differentiate "withheld" taxes from estimated tax payments?

Thanks