Considering a man has nothing before the marriage, then gets married. Then he creates a mobile application at home after marriage and finds an investor, and they will establish a company upon the mobile app and the company grows fast, and the man is the owner of 85% of the company shares.

Now they want to get divorce. Should the man give 42.5% of the company shares to her wife? She had nothing to do with the company.

Is there a way for the man to save all his share from the company after the divorce happens?