I understand there is advantages to buying stocks and reaping dividends. Ill remove dividends from my question as well as owning voting rights in a company. But what I don't understand is why we expect a stock to go up when a company does well.

We expects demand to outweigh supply and the stock to go up. When a company does well the stock price goes up in most cases. But it feels to me like there is an unwritten rule or contract that says when a company does we the people will buy the stock when there is no logical connection between a company doing well and the stock going up besides the knowledge that people will buy the stock more when a company is going well. Its as if we the buyers are willing the stock up and we all agree that for this game the better a company does the more we want to own it. But this isn't baseball cards where there are people who want to own a card as a collector and can care less if the value goes up. I can understand wanting to own a stock because it pays dividends. But in the end the whole thing feels like a game where we buy simply because we think others will want to buy but the catalyst is only real because we trust in each other to follow the rules. The only logical thought I can have is that small traders dont matter at all. In the end my question is why does a well performing companies stock make people want to own it more than sell it.