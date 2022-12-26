0

I am developing an auction site also for use in the US Market. Obviously the seller needs to pay the appropriate taxes but I wonder if I can show the customers' prices with tax included.

  • As an American, I’ve never seen prices quoted including tax. So your users will expect taxes to be added to whatever price you present unless your UI manages to overcome that very strong expectation. That’s probably not where you want to invest your UI resources
    – Justin Cave
    5 hours ago

This probably varies on a state by state basis. I know that in Massachusetts the price must be pre-tax with tax added at time of transaction.

Taxes may also vary depending on the nature of what is being sold.

Also, when planning this, be aware that some states have yearly "tax holidays" on which sales of some (not necessarily all) categories will not be taxed. That's often restricted to in-state sales.

Basically, don't assume it is simple, or that it won't change

