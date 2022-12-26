This probably varies on a state by state basis. I know that in Massachusetts the price must be pre-tax with tax added at time of transaction.

Taxes may also vary depending on the nature of what is being sold.

Also, when planning this, be aware that some states have yearly "tax holidays" on which sales of some (not necessarily all) categories will not be taxed. That's often restricted to in-state sales.

Basically, don't assume it is simple, or that it won't change