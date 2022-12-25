1

I have a unique situation with my college billing:

For a handful of semesters at a local community college, I had to pay for my schooling (nothing special there), and I continued to do so like normal as the semesters continued. I paid for these semesters out of my 529 account.

But then I received a refund check in the mail for the amount paid from the 529 account.

My online statement read as follows (adjusted for conciseness and confidentiality but relevant info shown): Semester 1 Table of Account Activity

I am wondering if that 'Refund of Acct Check' (exact words on statement) could be interpreted as a refund of the Scholarship Check Payment line, rather than a refund of the 529 monies.

If that refund cannot be interpreted as the scholarship, rather that it IS $1,880 of 529 funds, what action should be taken if the tax year those refunds occurred in has passed?

