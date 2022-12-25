Let's say we have an item that costs €100.00 net, and we apply 19% VAT. The gross price is then €119.00.
VAT rate expressed as a percentage of gross price is
15.97% = 0.1597 ~= 19/119.
In this context, is there any commonly used short term for
15.97%? Is it "effective VAT rate" for example?
Why do I need this? I develop software with accounting functionality, and I frequently use values calculated like
15.97%. I want to know how to name variables storing such values in a way that follows accounting conventions.