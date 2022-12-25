I intend to use classification to predict financial market trends. Binary prediction will be in the form of ascending and descending trends. For this purpose, I use the zigzag indicator to label the dataset. Below I have given a shape of zigzag to categorize the trends.

enter image description here

Now, my question is, considering that in the zigzag indicator, the current wave must break as far as the previous wave in order to form a new wave, will we face any problems during execution on the real environment (due to the delay in the wave formation process) or not? And if this is a problem, what is the best way to label it?