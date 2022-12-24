Over the years, I have bought shares in public utilities including electric utilities. I have done okay with these investments. I am thinking about adding to one of my positions. However, I have read that one out of six families are currently behind on there utility bills. I am concerned that there is a new trend in this area. That is, people sign up for service from their local utility company and when the bill comes they do not pay. Politicians, looking for votes, are supporting this behavior at the expense of the shareholders of the utility companies. As such, I am not sure I want to buy additional shares at this time. Please comment.