Let's say I close my investment of $25 in a stock which is currently down from 313 to 123, I calculate my loss with this equation:

( ( Close - Open ) / Open ) * 100 = %change

Which would leave me with $10, or 60% down.

If I then re-invest that $10 and the stock goes back up to 313, using that same equation, I would have a profit of $15 or 154%.

Are my calculations correct for how the stock market actually works?