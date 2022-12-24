0

I'm reading The Intelligent Investor, commentary on chapter 11, and quote:

AOL Time Warner, for example, reported in the front of its annual report that it had 4.5 billion shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2002. But a footnote in the bowels of the report reveals that the company had issued options on 657 million more shares. So AOL’s future earnings will have to be divided among 15% more shares. You should factor in the potential flood of new shares from stock options whenever you estimate a company’s future value.

My question is,

  1. If these options are issued on existing shares, it would already take 0.657/4.5=14.6% of AOL's earnings, why would the author emphasize it?
  2. If these options are converted to new shares, it should take 0.657/(4.5+0.657)=12.7% of AOL's earnings, but the author claims to be 15%.

Does anyone know what the author means?

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.