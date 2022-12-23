How do I create a top-level account in GNU Cash that can hold both Income and Expenses in its subaccounts?
IFRS (and US GAAP) don't directly publish example Chart of Accounts, but I find it common to use some standard top-level account number prefixes. For example:
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chart_of_accounts#Example_Chart_of_Accounts
- https://www.ifrs-gaap.com/universal-chart-accounts-0
1.0.0 - Assets
2.0.0 - Liabilities
3.0.0 - Equity
4.0.0 - Operating Revenue
5.0.0 - Operating Expenses
6.0.0 - Other (Non-Operating) Income And Expenses
\_ 6.1.0 Other Revenue And Expenses
\_ 6.1.1 Other Revenue
\_ 6.1.2 Other Expenses
GNU Cash says that an account must be one of five account types:
As we saw in the previous chapter, accounting is based on 5 basic account types: Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Income and Expenses.
...
A GnuCash account must have a unique name (that you assign) and one of the predefined GnuCash “account types”. There are a total of 12 account types in GnuCash. These 12 account types are based on the 5 basic accounting types; the reason there are more GnuCash account types than basic accounting types is that this allows GnuCash to perform specialized tracking and handling of certain accounts. There are 6 asset accounts (Cash, Bank, Stock, Mutual Fund, Accounts Receivable, and Other Assets), 3 liability accounts (Credit Card, Accounts Payable, and Liability), 1 equity account (Equity), 1 income account (Income), and 1 expense account (Expenses).
source https://gnucash-docs-rst.readthedocs.io/en/latest/guide/C/ch_accts.html?highlight=account%20types
While it's trivial to create the first five accounts in GNU Cash, I can't find a way to add a top-level account for
6.0.0 - Other (Non-Operating) Income And Expenses -- which itself needs to hold both Income and Expense sub-accounts.
How can I structure my GNU Cash Accounts with a top-level account named
6.0.0 Other (Non-Operating) Income And Expenses that can contain both an Income sub-account (eg
6.1.0 Other Revenue) and Expenses (eg
6.1.2 Other Expenses)?