How do I create a top-level account in GNU Cash that can hold both Income and Expenses in its subaccounts?

IFRS (and US GAAP) don't directly publish example Chart of Accounts, but I find it common to use some standard top-level account number prefixes. For example:

1.0.0 - Assets
2.0.0 - Liabilities
3.0.0 - Equity
4.0.0 - Operating Revenue
5.0.0 - Operating Expenses
6.0.0 - Other (Non-Operating) Income And Expenses
 \_ 6.1.0 Other Revenue And Expenses
   \_ 6.1.1 Other Revenue
   \_ 6.1.2 Other Expenses

GNU Cash says that an account must be one of five account types:

As we saw in the previous chapter, accounting is based on 5 basic account types: Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Income and Expenses.

...

A GnuCash account must have a unique name (that you assign) and one of the predefined GnuCash “account types”. There are a total of 12 account types in GnuCash. These 12 account types are based on the 5 basic accounting types; the reason there are more GnuCash account types than basic accounting types is that this allows GnuCash to perform specialized tracking and handling of certain accounts. There are 6 asset accounts (Cash, Bank, Stock, Mutual Fund, Accounts Receivable, and Other Assets), 3 liability accounts (Credit Card, Accounts Payable, and Liability), 1 equity account (Equity), 1 income account (Income), and 1 expense account (Expenses).

source https://gnucash-docs-rst.readthedocs.io/en/latest/guide/C/ch_accts.html?highlight=account%20types

While it's trivial to create the first five accounts in GNU Cash, I can't find a way to add a top-level account for 6.0.0 - Other (Non-Operating) Income And Expenses -- which itself needs to hold both Income and Expense sub-accounts.

How can I structure my GNU Cash Accounts with a top-level account named 6.0.0 Other (Non-Operating) Income And Expenses that can contain both an Income sub-account (eg 6.1.0 Other Revenue) and Expenses (eg 6.1.2 Other Expenses)?

