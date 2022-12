6 mins ago . This question was migrated from Quantitative Finance Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

So I owned the Van Eck Russia ETF (RSX) which has dropped by 90% since I bought it, and is also halted due to sanctions. It would be great if I could sell it for $0 or otherwise get rid of it. Is there any way to do this or am I "stuck" holding it indefinitely?