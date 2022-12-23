I am trying understand whether buying sovereign gold bonds from exchange is more profitable than from RBI directly when they are offered. I came across following statements:

Buying prices of all these tranches are lower than the issue price of fresh series. This is because sellers wish to receive a discount in return while exiting from the instrument.

Q1. The last sentence merely means "seller is ready to sell at lower price merely to get rid of the SGB", right? (Am not that well versed to financial vocabulary and hence trying it difficult to understand.).

Investors must know that Sovereign Gold Bond provides 2.5% interest twice a year. Investors receive this interest on the issue price of a specific series and not on the purchasing price in the secondary market. Hence, investors must not settle for the lowest trading price when purchasing from the secondary market. Alternatively, they must assess the issue price. The buying price must be lower than the issue price.

Q2. I did not get the last sentence: how can "the buying price be lower than the issue price"? Is it that people bought it from RBI offer at price X and are willing to sell on exchange at price Y < X? (as asked in Q3.)

It would be better to buy top traded series; hence redemption would be hassle-free without high volume constraints. For instance, the purchasing price of the top liquid series, SGBAUG28V, after discount is Rs 4,775 from Rs 5,334 per unit. If investors tally it with fresh series initiated on a particular day, the SGBAUG28V series will offer a reduced purchasing price per unit. Additionally, it will provide a higher interest component. The SGBAUG28V series will mature a year earlier also. No wonder SGBMAY29I and SGBJUL28IV seem attractive and lucrative.

Q3. Does second sentence mean that SGBAUG28V was originally offered at 5334 but now is available on exchange at 4775?

Q4. Why it says: "it will provide a higher interest component."?

Q5. Why it says: "No wonder SGBMAY29I and SGBJUL28IV seem attractive and lucrative."?

Another article said:

SGB issued during 5-20 November 2015 at an issue price of ₹2,684 @2.75% coupon (SGBs issued lately carry 2.5% coupon). Since the coupon payments of 2.75% is paid on the issue price and not on the market price ₹5,000, the current bond yield is around 1-1.5% annualized (considering coupon is the only return). We sometimes see that SGBs with less than two years of maturity trade closer to the current spot prices compared to ones that are more than 5 years of residual value. This could be why the SGBs maturing in 2023 and 2024 are trading between ₹5,023 and ₹5,255 per gram, while the rest of the SGBs maturing between 2025 and 2029 have been trading below ₹5,000 levels.

Q6. I didnt get last two sentences. Sooner maturity means older SGB series, means lesser issue price, means lower interest amount, right? On the other hand farther the maturity means recent SGB series, means higher interest amount, right? Then why SGBs with sooner maturity trade higher than SGBs with farther maturity?

Q7. Considering I am willing to hold any purchased SGBs till their maturity, finally I want to know if there can be any math behind deciding issue price vs sale price trade-off while buying SGB. That is usually older SGBs have lesser interest amount since their issue price is smaller than recent SGBs. How we can consider this fact with their current price of sale in exchange to decide which SGB to buy. Or I guess interest rate hardly matters when we are getting gold at 200-300 INR discount, right?