Does the US government really care whether tax payments during the year are filed as quarterly Estimated Income Tax versus a single prepayment before year's end of >90% of the previous year's tax calculation?

For me, one payment would be a lot simpler, and may let me dodge pulling money out of slumping investments when I'm feeling optimistic about their recovering later in the year. (Yeah, I know, "timing the market" versus averaging, but on a large time scale that's less unreasonable.)