I am in United States on work visa and want to set up a HSA account. I have insurance from my employer and need to know I am eligible for HSA account. I contacted the insurance company 3 different times and I don't know why, but they can't seem to figure out if my medical plan is high deductible or not. On time they told me it is "moderately deductible", another time they said "No" and one time "Yes". This confused me a lot.

I don't want to commit any financial fraud unknowingly, so I am reaching out to this community for help.

Insurance details (My plan is individual):

In network:

Deductible: $2000, Out of Pocket Max: $6500

Out-of-network:

Deductible: $5000, Out of Pocket Max: $10,000

I have read the regulations/rules on IRS website but still not sure if I am eligible or not as I don't see any mention of "in-network" or "out of network" terms.

Any help is appreciated. Thank you.