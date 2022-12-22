I am unsure about how to do a proper conversion of a Forex trade with a GBP account. Here I have an example where I close out a successful short AUD/NZD trade. I sell at the bid price and only profit once the ask line goes below this line. The profit should be 9 but in GBP's it is 4.69. The example:

Picture: trade

As I close at 1.07069 which is where the ask line is at, what are the rules to convert this trade into pounds? Do I do 9 divided by the ask price of GBP/NZD at time of entering position or closing the position?