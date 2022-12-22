I have an elderly cousin who lives far from me who I assist with some of her financial affairs. She is a widow, has no children, nor does she have any relatives or trusted friends locally who can step in the event of disabilititating injury/illness.

She is about to apply for long term care benefits. I've looked at the claim application and it is a bit daunting. I'm wondering if other than her physician, is there any other professional that can be consulted regarding how to best fill out the application? In addition, she is contemplating making the Trust Department of a local bank the executor of her Trust.

I'd appreciate any feedback regarding the best way to approach these issues. TIA.