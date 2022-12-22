I just opened a FZE in UAE. An FZE is a technically a LLC with a single shareholder, who owns 100% of shares, and who is also self-employed with a defined salary and a payroll.
I'm filling out form W8BEN-E, and there's no option to select LLC.
An FZE is technically a mix of corporate and sole proprietorship but tt's unclear what I should select from the available options (even to the FreeZone expert whom I opened the company in Dubai).
Does anyone know what could be more suitable for this kind of company?
Thank you very much in advance.