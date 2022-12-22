0

I just opened a FZE in UAE. An FZE is a technically a LLC with a single shareholder, who owns 100% of shares, and who is also self-employed with a defined salary and a payroll.

I'm filling out form W8BEN-E, and there's no option to select LLC.

An FZE is technically a mix of corporate and sole proprietorship but tt's unclear what I should select from the available options (even to the FreeZone expert whom I opened the company in Dubai).

Does anyone know what could be more suitable for this kind of company?

Thank you very much in advance.

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
Matteo Gobbi is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

You need to determine how your entity is being treated under the UAE law. If it is a disregarded entity for tax purposes (i.e.: the entity doesn't pay taxes on its income and instead passes all the income/gain/loss recognition to the shareholders) - then select "Disregarded entity". Otherwise select "Corporation".

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Matteo Gobbi is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.