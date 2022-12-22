1

It seems that the best way to donate regularly to a charity I wish to donate to and get a receipt for it is to use a credit card instead of a check. (Yes, I know this means that slightly less than I am actually charged will make it to the charity.)

It looks like I will be able to itemize my deductions this year, and will include my donations to this charity as part of those deductions (it qualifies). All my credit cards have rewards associated with them. Thus, by donating with a credit card, I'll get some rewards.

Does the IRS care about this, like they want me to account for how much rewards I received and decrease my reported donation by that amount? Have they provided any official guidance on this that someone can point me to? I tried searching for it online but couldn't find anything.

Improve this question
3
  • The points explicitly state it has no cash value. No cash value = 0. IRS can't tax that.
    – Nelson
    51 mins ago
  • I've seen (don't have any sources ready to link) that rewards don't get reported as income because they are considered "discounts", effectively reducing the purchase price. Not sure whether that matters here, since the charity still receives the full amount (although they spend some of it on CC fees, unless you pay as part of the transaction)
    – yoozer8
    50 mins ago
  • The transaction cost is absorbed by the organization so your reported tax-deductible is actually what you were charged. The accounting side is a real nightmare on the NGO side though (I worked at one), and because NGOs don't have high volume, their processing fees are much higher than stores. Honestly, I would just donate less and keep the money instead of trying to use CC for points when donating to NGOs.
    – Nelson
    48 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy