It seems that the best way to donate regularly to a charity I wish to donate to and get a receipt for it is to use a credit card instead of a check. (Yes, I know this means that slightly less than I am actually charged will make it to the charity.)

It looks like I will be able to itemize my deductions this year, and will include my donations to this charity as part of those deductions (it qualifies). All my credit cards have rewards associated with them. Thus, by donating with a credit card, I'll get some rewards.

Does the IRS care about this, like they want me to account for how much rewards I received and decrease my reported donation by that amount? Have they provided any official guidance on this that someone can point me to? I tried searching for it online but couldn't find anything.