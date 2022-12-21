I have been reading some advance directive (living will) documents online and I wondered what happens when one is in the hospital and is in a vegetative state. I am trying to cover my dependents and keep them from making big decisions in depressed emotional state.

If the person had insurance from the employer, is it still covered?

What if the person were unconscious during open enrollment and wasn't able to sign up, does the person lose coverage the following year?

I assume that the person's estate is used to settle the hospital bills thereby leaving the beneficiaries with less.