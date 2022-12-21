I have been reading some advance directive (living will) documents online and I wondered what happens when one is in the hospital and is in a vegetative state. I am trying to cover my dependents and keep them from making big decisions in depressed emotional state.
- If the person had insurance from the employer, is it still covered?
- What if the person were unconscious during open enrollment and wasn't able to sign up, does the person lose coverage the following year?
I assume that the person's estate is used to settle the hospital bills thereby leaving the beneficiaries with less.