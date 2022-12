Q is for "Caution". The letter itself denotes that the ticker is for a company in bankruptcy proceedings. Which you knew already since you said so in the question.

There are many letters used for different situations, Investopedia lists some of them. Trying to guess the meaning just by looking at the letter is pointless. They may differ between exchanges (e.g.: NASDAQ no longer uses the Q , but NYSE does). The historical context on how the letters were chosen is irrelevant for making financial decisions.