I've heard a lot about wash sales recently from YouTube videos by Americans. I don't know about, and can't seem to find any info on, wash trading in the U.K. (I'm not sure if what I'm about to refer to is actually tax loss harvesting, I'm afraid.)

I have only ~$x00 on an EV company invested with eToro, here in the UK. My positions with this company are all down, but I recognise that closing them at a loss and buying back in would be profitable if the company eventually goes up in value.

Does anyone know what the rules on that are, here in the U.K.? If I close those positions, do I need to wait a specific period before buying back in? Does it make a difference if I buy in and then close the positions?