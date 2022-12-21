The definition of transaction.

ACH are considered check payments, and are treated as such. Checks are validated and paid once presented, which may be days after being deposited. As such, these transactions are reversable for the cases where the checks (ACH charges) are rejected due to insufficient funds, lack of authority, fraud, etc.

Wire transfers are considered "confirmed funds" and are made available to the recipient immediately. As such, they are validated at initiation. The bank will confirm with the sender all the instructions, and will make sure that the funds are in fact available, before confirming the wire to the receiving bank. The receiving bank will make the funds available immediately as such the sender bank is on the hook for the funds.

If the sender later tries to reverse the wire, the receiver may have (and was entitled to) withdrawn the funds and the receiving bank no longer has the money to pay back the sending bank.

As such, wire transfers are non-reversable to support this transaction definition.