Today I had an order where I sold 4150 shares. It took about 2 minutes to sell all the shares. I could see the stock at my price limit and down 1 or 2 cents and back... it went up and down that way a few times.

However, while the sale was happening, it felt like some other people were also selling at my price. I could understand that happening before and after, but my understanding is that if I put one order with a limit, say $13.31, then anyone okay to buy at $13.31 or more will first receive my stock (once I sold 1 or more shares) until all my stock is gone, even if someone tries to buy at $13.3101 (in which case I get the extract 1/100th of a penny for my shares, but that's somewhat beyond the point here).

Is my understanding incorrect?

Would someone selling at $13.3101, even if placing their order after mine, still have their stock sold before mine?

Note: The trading system I use may somewhat be what makes it feel like I lost my position at some points. They show the price changes once per second, to the penny, and the filled order may take a few more seconds before appearing on the screen. So all of that may have somewhat clouded my poor little brain...