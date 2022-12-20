Fidelity is showing the following chart for current bond yield rates:
For 1-year bonds, US treasure currently offers a 1-year yield of 4.62% which is above or comparable to:
- Corporate AAA/AA bonds: 4.71%
- Corporate AA bonds: 4.75%
- Municipal AAA bonds: 3.31%
Even Corporate BBB bonds (which supposedly carry much more risk) only offer a 5.68% yield. The question is... who is buying these bonds? Isn't it more rational to just buy US Treasure bonds if you can't earn a significantly higher yield from Corporate/Municipal bonds?
NB: It's possible that Fidelity is simply wrong about the yields but that's the best source I could find