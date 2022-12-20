1

Fidelity is showing the following chart for current bond yield rates:

For 1-year bonds, US treasure currently offers a 1-year yield of 4.62% which is above or comparable to:

  1. Corporate AAA/AA bonds: 4.71%
  2. Corporate AA bonds: 4.75%
  3. Municipal AAA bonds: 3.31%

Even Corporate BBB bonds (which supposedly carry much more risk) only offer a 5.68% yield. The question is... who is buying these bonds? Isn't it more rational to just buy US Treasure bonds if you can't earn a significantly higher yield from Corporate/Municipal bonds?

NB: It's possible that Fidelity is simply wrong about the yields but that's the best source I could find

First: who said anyone is buying? If something is available for sale, it doesn't necessarily mean someone is buying.

Second, and more important:

A lot of investors and funds work based on a pre-defined investment plan. If their investment plan (prospectus) says they'll be investing 5% in BBB corporate bonds - then that's what they'll do. Similarly, funds and investors invest in munis (specific to location, since that's where they're tax exempt). This is common for managed mutual funds, various pension programs, insurances, etc. They also invest in treasuries, similarly - according to their predefined plan.

Munis are tax-advantaged, so you'll need to factor in your tax rate to convert the quoted yield to a tax-equivalent yield you can compare to taxable securities.

