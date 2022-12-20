What happens to employee stock options and stocks if a start-up is wildly profitable and never "exits"? i.e., goes public, or is acquired.

Sometimes, companies allow employees to take money off the table before an exit, but that is not to be relied on, particularly as the company has no incentive to make it easy to leave and/or retire young. There are secondary markets, but often ESOPs ban using these, and in any case, no secondary purchaser wants a stock that could be forever illiquid.

A founder has incentive to exit, but on the other hand, founders can often just take out periodic loans given their massive stock holdings, which is less practical for those with smaller holdings.

Controlling stock-holders (i.e., not employees) have an incentive to exit, but they can just pay themselves dividends instead, keeping the company private and never exiting.

If there were a hypothetical choice between these two:

A company IPOs for $10 billion, employees cash in, and then it goes bankrupt one year later. The company grows to a valuation of $1 trillion over 30 years, never exiting.

It seems that (1) is better for employees. This is strange.

Could someone clarify why this is not a real possibility -- or is it?