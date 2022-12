I have an Australian PayPal account holding $USD. I need to send this money to Thailand because that's where i live but i don't want to convert it to AUD and then to baht. How can i use Wise to convert it from USD to Baht and send it to my Thai bank account with Kasikorn?

I cannot open a PayPal Thailand account as i don't have a Thai company. I do have a Thai bank account with Kasikorn.