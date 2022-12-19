0

A legit online bank wants to offer me the following personal loan option. I am currently in the UK so take that into consideration when answering my question.

Option 1: Amount: £10,000, APR: 12.4%, pay in 3 years a total of £11,906.42. 
Option 2: Amount: £15,000, APR: 12.4%, pay in 5 years a total of £19,891.14.

To be honest, I don't know much about loans but I am inclined more to go with the first one but more money will also help. I am using the money to invest in an idea that I strongly believe will yield positive results.

Any suggestions will be appreciated.

  • is there a pre-payment penalty? Is the interest tax deductible? You said the bank is legit, but is the thing you are investing in legitimate?
    – mhoran_psprep
    58 mins ago

