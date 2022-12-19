1

I bought the Australian stock Reckon (Yahoo) in July. In November, it paid a very large dividend. For my tax planning, I need to know if that dividend is qualified or not, in order to know whether it will be taxed as ordinary income or at the capital gains rate. The 1099 will tell me this next year, but I need to know it now, as I said, for tax planning.

I know the general rules for qualified dividends, which include the holding period, the kind of tax treaty the stock's country has with the US, and whether it's subject to certain exceptions. So I don't need links to the many places on the Internet that repeat those rules. The rules are very complex, so I need to know the specific determination of whether this particular dividend is qualified.

I called the broker. The phone agent said they get the information for the 1099 from a third party, and he wasn't able to get the name of that third party. But he was able to check Refinitiv, which is one of those expensive data services, similar to Bloomberg. Refinitiv told him that dividend is qualified. That's great news, but he wasn't able to send me a screen shot or any other verification of the information. I don't want to just take his word for it; I need solid verification of whether this dividend is qualified or not.

The information for whether this dividend is qualified is not going to change between now and the time the 1099 is issued. So whoever makes that determination has the ability to do it now, as apparently Refinitiv has done. How can I get that information?

  • Why do you need this "verification" now? Why can't you wait a month for the 1099? If someone is asking for that from you - ask them what exactly they expect.
    – littleadv
    57 mins ago

The 1099 will tell me this next year, but I need to know it now, as I said, for tax planning.

For your planning you don't need any formal verification. You can do the math yourself and pay the estimated amount based on the calculations.

So whoever makes that determination has the ability to do it now, as apparently Refinitiv has done. How can I get that information?

It's no magic. Refinitiv did exactly what you described you did yourself: analyzed the stock, the tax treaty, and the brokerage fed in the holding periods and other variables that are specific for shareholder. It appears you've done all these already and reached the same conclusion as Refinitiv.

I don't want to just take his word for it; I need solid verification of whether this dividend is qualified or not.

You don't. You want it, but it's not the same. The solid verification comes on 1099-DIV which you should be getting in a couple of months, but you can calculate it yourself following the criteria checklist. No brokerage would provide you any written guarantee before they're able to issue a proper 1099.

If you want to absolutely cover yourself for the risk of underpayment penalty, follow the safe harbor rule:

Generally, most taxpayers will avoid this penalty if they either owe less than $1,000 in tax after subtracting their withholding and refundable credits, or if they paid withholding and estimated tax of at least 90% of the tax for the current year or 100% of the tax shown on the return for the prior year, whichever is smaller. There are special rules for farmers and fishermen, certain household employers and certain higher income taxpayers. For more information, refer to Form 1040-ES, Estimated Tax for Individuals.

