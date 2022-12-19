I bought the Australian stock Reckon (Yahoo) in July. In November, it paid a very large dividend. For my tax planning, I need to know if that dividend is qualified or not, in order to know whether it will be taxed as ordinary income or at the capital gains rate. The 1099 will tell me this next year, but I need to know it now, as I said, for tax planning.

I know the general rules for qualified dividends, which include the holding period, the kind of tax treaty the stock's country has with the US, and whether it's subject to certain exceptions. So I don't need links to the many places on the Internet that repeat those rules. The rules are very complex, so I need to know the specific determination of whether this particular dividend is qualified.

I called the broker. The phone agent said they get the information for the 1099 from a third party, and he wasn't able to get the name of that third party. But he was able to check Refinitiv, which is one of those expensive data services, similar to Bloomberg. Refinitiv told him that dividend is qualified. That's great news, but he wasn't able to send me a screen shot or any other verification of the information. I don't want to just take his word for it; I need solid verification of whether this dividend is qualified or not.

The information for whether this dividend is qualified is not going to change between now and the time the 1099 is issued. So whoever makes that determination has the ability to do it now, as apparently Refinitiv has done. How can I get that information?