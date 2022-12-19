-2

I need to check to see if this back is legitimate. My boyfriend has over a million dollars in this bank MBFBonline? They locked his account because the company he worked for in Berlin sent all his money at once. Now he is in Berlin and can't access his account because it is frozen. He has to pay taxes before he can leave and he can't get to his money. I need to know if this is a scam.

