I need to check to see if this back is legitimate. My boyfriend has over a million dollars in this bank MBFBonline? They locked his account because the company he worked for in Berlin sent all his money at once. Now he is in Berlin and can't access his account because it is frozen. He has to pay taxes before he can leave and he can't get to his money. I need to know if this is a scam.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 28 times
New contributor
3This is a scam. The person speaking to you is not your boyfriend. 'he' is likely to be multiple people working together in an organized crime ring to scam others. You must cease all communication with him immediately. Be on the lookout for future contact from others, who will really be the same person(s), although they may pretend to be entirely different groups.– Grade 'Eh' Bacon1 hour ago
2Does this answer your question? My online boyfriend ask me to do the bank transfer using his bank account because he can't access it from another country– littleadv1 hour ago
Another similar story: money.stackexchange.com/questions/86668/…– littleadv1 hour ago
This is a scam, people who have millions of dollars don't need your help to transfer money.– littleadv1 hour ago
