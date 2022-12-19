When a Return of Capital (RoC) is entered, gnucash requires a second transaction to account for the gain or loss.

Similar to what happens when you sell a stock, the amount of gain/loss continues to track in various balance sheet style reports as unrealized gains unless the second transaction exists.

For selling a stock, this is clearly capital gain/loss.

But for RoC, it is explicitly not income until the total RoC meets or exceeds the Cost Basis for the stock.

How do I then account for this gain/loss for RoC?