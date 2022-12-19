Note: There's a bug open in gnucash Bugzilla (bug 797166) that is very similar to this. It prevents using the account scrub to automate this, so this question uses a manual method.
When a Return of Capital (RoC) on a stock occurs, the amount returned up to the initial cost basis is not considered income. Instead, it goes toward reducing the cost basis of the stock. Thereafter, it is considered income.
I propose this method for entering a RoC transaction in gnucash: create an Equity account (because it's not income) for this purpose. Say for example, Reduction of Cost Basis, being as specific as you like tracking individual stocks. Then when a RoC occurs, you do the usual double transaction like this:
+=================================+====================+==============+==============+===============+
| Account | Number of Shares | Share Price | Buy (debit) | Sell (credit) |
+=================================+====================+==============+==============+===============+
| Assets:Stock:SYMBOL | 0 | 0 | | RoC AMOUNT |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| Assets:Broker:Cash | | | RoC AMOUNT | |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| | | | | |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| Assets:Stock:SYMBOL | 0 | 0 | RoC AMOUNT | |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| Equity:Reduction of Cost Basis | | | | RoC AMOUNT |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
Then, when the cost basis has been reduced to 0 (again, manually determined), additional RoC are entered like this:
+=================================+====================+==============+==============+===============+
| Account | Number of Shares | Share Price | Buy (debit) | Sell (credit) |
+=================================+====================+==============+==============+===============+
| Assets:Stock:SYMBOL | 0 | 0 | | RoC AMOUNT |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| Assets:Broker:Cash | | | RoC AMOUNT | |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| | | | | |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| Assets:Stock:SYMBOL | 0 | 0 | RoC AMOUNT | |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
| Income:Capital gains (LT) | | | | RoC AMOUNT |
+---------------------------------+--------------------+--------------+--------------+---------------+
This is very similar to accounting for capital gains when a stock is sold. The second transaction is necessary, as otherwise balance sheets and trial balance reports continue to report unrealized gains/losses.
See also this documentation on selling stocks and this somewhat sparse documentation on Return of Capital. Keep in mind that scrubbing the account won't work in this situation, so all of the Cost Basis calculations have to be done manually.