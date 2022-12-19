If contributing for tax year 2022 into a tax-advantaged IRA ETF, is there any benefit waiting until Jan 2023 vs Dec 2022? I am remembering something that happens at end of year with ETFs?
Investing max tax-deferred IRA contribution Dec 2022 vs Jan 2023 for contribution year 2022
1 Answer
is there any benefit waiting until Jan 2023 vs Dec 2022?
No, unless you're trying to time the market (in which case, you might as well buy a lottery ticket too). Nothing happens to ETFs at the end of a year as a matter of general policy.