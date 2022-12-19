0

If contributing for tax year 2022 into a tax-advantaged IRA ETF, is there any benefit waiting until Jan 2023 vs Dec 2022? I am remembering something that happens at end of year with ETFs?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

is there any benefit waiting until Jan 2023 vs Dec 2022?

No, unless you're trying to time the market (in which case, you might as well buy a lottery ticket too). Nothing happens to ETFs at the end of a year as a matter of general policy.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.