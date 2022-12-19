I had a lot going on in the past year, so instead of filing my 2021 taxes on time, I paid what I thought was likely to be in excess of what I would owe. I did this before the filing deadline.

I just filed the tax return and went online to check my account. Unexpectedly, this year broke the trend from many years past and my amount owing was much, much greater. I ended up having to pay the late penalty and also monthly arrears. I accept that these are the rules.

What I find really suspicious, however, is that the money paid up-front isn't considered to have lessened the balance owing as it isn't "claimed" by CRA until after filing. This is money paid to CRA well before the filing deadline, which they have in their possession. Since the late penalty and monthly arrears is based on the balance owing, they get to charge a lot more.

Has anyone else experienced this? What are some explanations for this?

On a separate note, even if I accept the fact that the paid monies aren't applied to my balance until the late date of filing, the late penalty seems to be approximately 15% of the net tax instead 5% (the stated rate).

