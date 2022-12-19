0

I own a condo unit with siblings, which we rent out. The unit was purchased for eventual habitation by parents, when they are older and need to be close. We are still paying mortgage on it.

Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA's) T776 form for rental income distinguishes between co-ownership of a rental unit versus a partnership. I haven't found a non-expert explanation of the distinction. CRA's Ownership page says some things about partnerships, but those things seem to apply to ownership as well. Nowhere is it explicit about the general idea behind the distinction.

The webpage also cites a much more technical document Income Tax Folio S4-F16-C1, What is a Partnership?, but I don't find it helpful at all.

I'm not looking for a technically defensible definition. Just the guiding idea of why the distinction is even made.

  • I think that's a legal question, and would probably get better answers in the law section of Stack Exchange than here.
    – keshlam
    47 mins ago
  • OK, thanks. Since I'm only looking for the motivating idea rather than the technical definition, I'd like to wait a while and see if anyone can chime in. I have a phobia of legal technicalities.
    – user2153235
    16 mins ago
  • The definition seems to depend on the province, CRA doesn't define what it is.
    – littleadv
    4 mins ago

