I own a condo unit with siblings, which we rent out. The unit was purchased for eventual habitation by parents, when they are older and need to be close. We are still paying mortgage on it.

Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA's) T776 form for rental income distinguishes between co-ownership of a rental unit versus a partnership. I haven't found a non-expert explanation of the distinction. CRA's Ownership page says some things about partnerships, but those things seem to apply to ownership as well. Nowhere is it explicit about the general idea behind the distinction.

The webpage also cites a much more technical document Income Tax Folio S4-F16-C1, What is a Partnership?, but I don't find it helpful at all.

I'm not looking for a technically defensible definition. Just the guiding idea of why the distinction is even made.