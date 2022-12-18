I wanted to know how to track the PE & PB ratios and the values of several indices of the Indian stock market. Initially, I thought of using Google spreadsheet. But then I discovered that Google does not provide PE and PB data of the Indian indices. Next I thought of using free APIs in the Google spreadsheet. However, they too don’t seem to support Indian indices (at least not these parameters).

So what should I do to track these values at one place? I need to tract 5 to 6 indices at a time on a daily/ weekly basis. Is there any Android app/ free website where I can do all this? Any pointers will be gratefully acknowledged.

Thanks and regards,

Arvind Gupta