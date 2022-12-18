You can convert to a traditional IRA pre-tax or after-tax. All the sites I've found assume you know how much of each happened. I've been contributing for decades, across several employers, rollovers, and accounts, so I'd like to verify my understanding of how much pre-tax and after-tax contribution there is in a particular account. How do I do that?
2 Answers
The post-tax amount in the Traditional IRAs (officially called the "basis" of the Traditional IRA) is simply the total of your Traditional IRA contributions over the years that were not deducted. (You needed to have filed Form 8606 Part I with your tax return for every year that you make a non-deductible Traditional IRA contribution, but if you forgot to file it for a given year, you can go back and file it now.)
Everything else in Traditional IRA (including Traditional IRA contributions that were deducted, as well as all earnings) are pre-tax. In other words, the post-tax amount does not change as your Traditional IRA investments grow naturally, so as time goes on, an increasing fraction of your Traditional IRA will be pre-tax.
This site says
Both Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs have an IRA basis that must be tracked on IRS Form 8606.
IRS basis is the money in an IRA (whether Traditional or Roth) that has already been taxed or was non-deductible.
Investors and/or their tax professionals are responsible for keeping track of the IRA basis.
So I think form 8606 will have the post-tax amount of all my traditional IRAs combined.