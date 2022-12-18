The post-tax amount in the Traditional IRAs (officially called the "basis" of the Traditional IRA) is simply the total of your Traditional IRA contributions over the years that were not deducted. (You needed to have filed Form 8606 Part I with your tax return for every year that you make a non-deductible Traditional IRA contribution, but if you forgot to file it for a given year, you can go back and file it now.)

Everything else in Traditional IRA (including Traditional IRA contributions that were deducted, as well as all earnings) are pre-tax. In other words, the post-tax amount does not change as your Traditional IRA investments grow naturally, so as time goes on, an increasing fraction of your Traditional IRA will be pre-tax.