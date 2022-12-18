An investor enters into a short forward contract to sell 100,000 British pounds for US dollars at an exchange rate of 1.4000 US dollars per pound. How much does the investor gain or lose if the exchange rate at the end of the contract is (a) 1.3900 and (b) 1.4200?

I can't figure why the investor has profit or loss? Lets say he bought 100,000 British pounds for US dollars at an exchange rate of 1.4000 US dollars, now he is selling at the same exchange rate , so he has no profit and loss, so why the current exchange rate has anything to do with profit and loss? Afterall, Profit is net gain of money right?