I would like to understand the relation between BoE rates and fixed isa rates (if there is one). Is there any kind rule of thumb saying that fixed isa rates should be slightly higher than BoE rates? If so, by how much? To give an example, as of today (mid Dec. 2022) BoE rates are 3.5%, while 2 years fixed isa rates (say for Virgin or Barclays) are around 4.1%.