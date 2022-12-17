I invested a small amount of money into my previous employer's employee stock options program. When I left the company a few years ago, I decided to exercise some options that had already vested.

The company is still around, still private, but I have no idea what is going on inside. I tried to contact them through various channels and individuals on LinkedIn to ask how I can learn about what happens to my investment and what the company's plans are w.r.t. liquidity events.

I have not heard back yet.

It's less than 1% of my portfolio, but I am annoyed that as a small investor I feel like I'm being ghosted.

What are my rights as a small investor in private equity, and what can I do about this?