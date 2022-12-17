I have several items listed on eBay and a few of them due to their size and/or weight are listed as "for local pickup only". The description of each of these items clearly states that I won't ship these items under any circumstances.

From time to time, I get an inexperienced eBayer that does not notice these are for local pick up. And from time to time I get the occasional scammer that after being refunded claims that they got charged twice, or that they did not get properly refunded or a similar scam.

Lately, I'm getting a lot of lowball offers on the items I have for local pickup. These offers come from user with few votes, very new accounts and that always live far from my state. They don't ask for contact information such as an email or phone number. They don't ask to carry the transaction out of eBay. Actually there is no communication at all. They just make an offer for a price that is lower than the listed price (so they don't even appeal to my greed). I accepted one of these offers by mistake once, before realizing the buyer address was from a different state and there was no payment and no further communication. I just reported the buyer for the unpaid item.

I understand that I can set preferences so only users with a certain amount of votes and no strikes can buy my items, and that I can also remove the "allow best offer" feature from my listings. What I'm concerned about is that I don't understand how this scam works and I don't know what to do to avoid pitfalls except for ignoring these offers and users. What are they exactly after?

What is the point of making a low offer for an item they are not interested in and they are not going to pay? Are they trying to get some information from me from the offer or invoice details? If so they would get those just by "buying" the item and not paying it? What's the point of making the offer?

I tried looking for information on eBay forums but I could not find much about this specific.

Could someone explain to me how this scam works in which the scammer send a low offer on a "for local pickup only" item?