I was recently trying to transfer balance from Bank of America's credit card to my checking account from same bank. I started the process and was asked for Account Number. I entered my checking account number. But some reason it was showing up JC Pennney Card. I double checked the account number and submitted thinking it would be some kind of middle man. I was hoping to receive balance on my checking account. But I later realized that I should have done some other steps, may be cash transfer with routing number and all stuffs, after the submission. I called the the customer service and asked for cancelling it saying what happened. They said it will mostly get rejected but It was accepted for some reason. I don't have JC Penny Card and I don't know where it is gone. So I was wondering how that could be possible? Does JC Penny credit card matches with checking account of bank of america?

  • Does the transaction show up properly on your checking account?
    – glibdud
    1 hour ago
  • No it does not but it was showed up in my bank of america's credit card as I owe them including service charge which was 3%.
    – Binny
    1 hour ago

