In real estate, the capitalization rate (cap rate) is one of the metrics used to assess the rental profitability of a property. The formula for capitalization rate is net operating income divided by market value of the real estate. How does capitalization rate differ from return on assets (ROA)? Both metrics seem to be calculated in the same way.

Cap Rate is more specific to real estate and generally applies to specific properties. Return On Assets is a more general term that can apply to any company and typically uses the total assets of the entire company, of segments of a company, rather then specific assets.

